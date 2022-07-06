Greif (NYSE:GEF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.45-$7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Greif stock opened at $62.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44. Greif has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $72.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.70. Greif had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Greif will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Greif’s payout ratio is 31.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Greif from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised Greif from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Greif from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greif has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan acquired 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.76 per share, with a total value of $26,442.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at $636,253.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Greif by 326.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Greif in the first quarter worth $419,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Greif by 19.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Greif by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Greif by 68.1% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

