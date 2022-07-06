Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to “Outperform”

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ENTA. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

Shares of ENTA opened at $52.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.53. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.57.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $18.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 122.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

