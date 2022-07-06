John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.40-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion.

NYSE:WLY opened at $46.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. John Wiley & Sons has a 1 year low of $45.64 and a 1 year high of $60.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.22. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.347 dividend. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 1,000 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $53,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,234.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

