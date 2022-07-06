Atlantic Securities Downgrades Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) to Neutral

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.40.

COIN opened at $55.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.24. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 3.31.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($2.33). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 385,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014,931.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,091,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,891,483.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

