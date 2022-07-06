Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.42-$1.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $57.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.67. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $51.08 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 8.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KFY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 55.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 22.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 14.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 41.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 7,876.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.