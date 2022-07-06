Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65-$2.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $937.50 million-$971.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $948.91 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Blucora has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $21.40.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.56 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 1.61%. Blucora’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Blucora from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCOR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Blucora by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Blucora by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,336 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Blucora by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Blucora in the 1st quarter valued at $988,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blucora by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,092,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $99,557,000 after acquiring an additional 86,278 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

