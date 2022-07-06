Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.68-$2.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion. Methode Electronics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.70-$3.10 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered Methode Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

MEI stock opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.14. Methode Electronics has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $49.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.82%.

In other Methode Electronics news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 8,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $308,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 396,420 shares in the company, valued at $15,281,991. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $10,867,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 29.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,216,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

