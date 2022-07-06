Belden (NYSE:BDC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.55-$5.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.48 billion-$2.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.51 billion. Belden also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.35-$1.45 EPS.

NYSE:BDC opened at $52.82 on Wednesday. Belden has a one year low of $45.31 and a one year high of $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. Belden had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $610.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Belden will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 12.82%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Belden from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Belden from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Belden presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.50.

In related news, EVP Ashish Chand acquired 9,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.36 per share, for a total transaction of $501,031.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,677.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Belden by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,398,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,704,000 after buying an additional 48,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Belden by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,289,000 after buying an additional 62,728 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Belden by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,388,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,912,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Belden by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,154,000 after buying an additional 31,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Belden by 39.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 277,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after buying an additional 78,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

