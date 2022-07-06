Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,874 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Truist Financial by 456.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stephens lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.19.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $48.64 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $44.75 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.57.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.