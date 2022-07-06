Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $6.34 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 648.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Union Pacific by 191.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,593 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares during the period. Bank of The West increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 34,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the first quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 9,346 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 3,824 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $210.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.82.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

