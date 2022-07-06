Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 18,456 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,456 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $6,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 55,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.86.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $2,164,978.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,328,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,586,644 shares of company stock worth $112,704,831 in the last quarter.

BAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.