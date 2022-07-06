Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Takes $6.49 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 63,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,487,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Fiserv by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fiserv by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,070,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,321,000 after buying an additional 820,147 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,654,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,968,000 after purchasing an additional 512,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,609,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,016,000 after purchasing an additional 170,086 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FISV. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.64.

FISV opened at $94.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.49 and a 200 day moving average of $99.34. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

