Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $6,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,476,000 after buying an additional 139,898 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 864,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,126,000 after acquiring an additional 118,116 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,745,000 after buying an additional 105,372 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $82,669,000 after buying an additional 97,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 872.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 94,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,080,000 after purchasing an additional 85,091 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AYI shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. William Blair lowered Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Acuity Brands to $225.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.57.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total value of $160,787.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,749 shares in the company, valued at $842,805.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $155.92 on Wednesday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.71 and a 1-year high of $224.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.96 and a 200 day moving average of $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.15 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.01%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.