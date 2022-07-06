Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $7,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 50.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 59,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 19,768 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 9.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 424,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KSS opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.81.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $38.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.93.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

