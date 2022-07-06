Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on EW shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.86.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $459,355.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,224.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,508,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,893,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,165 shares of company stock valued at $21,146,804. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EW opened at $97.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.64 and its 200-day moving average is $109.04. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

