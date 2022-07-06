Tributary Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,053 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACC. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 32.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACC opened at $64.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.28 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.42 and a 12 month high of $65.22.

American Campus Communities ( NYSE:ACC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $273.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.17 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Capital One Financial lowered American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.59.

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,401,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $1,624,370.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,440,498.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

