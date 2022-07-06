Exane Derivatives Sells 6,919 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Exane Derivatives reduced its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,919 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HYA Advisors Inc raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 99,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,916,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,253,000 after buying an additional 12,278 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 30.2% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 45,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $243,159,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 639,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 203,461 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $27,765.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at $614,883.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,129 shares of company stock worth $1,834,507. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.67%.

About Kinder Morgan (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.