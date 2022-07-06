Exane Derivatives Sells 49 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Exane Derivatives lowered its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 655 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in MSCI were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $422.01 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $679.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $415.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.09. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 1.06.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.86.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

