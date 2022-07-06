Exane Derivatives Takes $285,000 Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $78.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $74.85 and a 52 week high of $102.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.29.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

