Exane Derivatives Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Exane Derivatives cut its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Equinix were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock opened at $667.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.09, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.47. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $606.12 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $669.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $713.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.78%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,495.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,905,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.60.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

