10,240 Shares in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Acquired by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of X. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in United States Steel by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in United States Steel by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,539,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,788,000 after purchasing an additional 26,099 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in United States Steel by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in United States Steel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Shares of X stock opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $39.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average is $26.73.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 23.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 2,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $84,246.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 3,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $115,665.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,913 shares in the company, valued at $789,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United States Steel (Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.