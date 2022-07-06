Exane Derivatives Decreases Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Exane Derivatives lowered its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in JD.com were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in JD.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,765,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $754,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,400 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,762,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $543,909,000 after purchasing an additional 558,030 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,869,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $341,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,837 shares in the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in JD.com by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,677,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $327,787,000 after purchasing an additional 607,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,946,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $206,453,000 after acquiring an additional 44,587 shares during the period. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $64.73 on Wednesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $92.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $239.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

