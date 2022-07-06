Exane Derivatives Has $413,000 Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 81.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Roblox were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1,882.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,902.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RBLX. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $39.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.43 and a beta of 1.49. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.53.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

