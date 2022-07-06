Exane Derivatives Sells 455 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Exane Derivatives reduced its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 11.0% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 17.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

NYSE:ABC opened at $140.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.01. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.34 and a fifty-two week high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total transaction of $1,861,022.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,261,405.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,027,855 shares of company stock valued at $904,265,428 in the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen cut their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Argus raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.82.

AmerisourceBergen Profile (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.