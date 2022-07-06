Exane Derivatives Takes $442,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $356,291,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,431 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,837 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $74,540,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,183,000 after acquiring an additional 562,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock opened at $85.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.96. The company has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.03%.

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $6,451,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

