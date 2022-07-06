Allworth Financial LP Boosts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 6,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.15.

HON stock opened at $172.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.47. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.96 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $117.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

