Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 499 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE YUMC opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.58. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $66.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.98.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.12%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

