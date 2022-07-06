Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 26,246 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 26,246 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $7,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 374,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,622,000 after buying an additional 18,952 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Albemarle by 93,900.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,799,000 after buying an additional 20,584 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.15.

ALB opened at $200.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.79. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $291.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.39%.

Albemarle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.