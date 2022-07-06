Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 575 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 422.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $128.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.10 and a 200 day moving average of $143.26. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.00 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.25%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.46.

About Digital Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.