Allworth Financial LP Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,720,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,041 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,425,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,995,902,000 after purchasing an additional 580,635 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,366,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,080,985,000 after purchasing an additional 406,797 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $831,839,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,087,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,109,000 after acquiring an additional 848,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.36.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $94.03 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 97,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $6,105,467.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,480,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,288,969.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 496,021 shares valued at $26,404,820. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

