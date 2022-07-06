Allworth Financial LP Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,223 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.08% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period.

ANGL opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.95. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $33.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

