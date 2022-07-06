iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of IEFA opened at $57.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.76. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

