Allworth Financial LP Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,942 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $135.55 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $129.56 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.47.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.