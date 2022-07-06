Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.25% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.56. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.28 and a fifty-two week high of $68.78.

