Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $7.42 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,795 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $634,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $559,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $62.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.56 and its 200 day moving average is $66.49. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $73.18.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

About MetLife (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.