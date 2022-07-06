Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Invests $239,000 in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EIX. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Edison International by 360.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,519,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $854,473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800,598 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Edison International by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,567,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,471,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777,038 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth about $265,494,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,421,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Edison International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,580,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,891,000 after acquiring an additional 691,686 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of EIX opened at $61.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.66. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.14 and a 52 week high of $73.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.01%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

