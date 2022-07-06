Strs Ohio Sells 5,637 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,637 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $23,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 769.6% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $1,173,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,548,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Waste Management by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,046,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,985 shares of company stock valued at $10,072,025. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at $151.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $170.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WM. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Waste Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.