Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 14,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.17.

BDX opened at $247.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $231.46 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.17. The company has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

