Allworth Financial LP Lowers Stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,599 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.46% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,737,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,422,000. Blossom Wealth Management bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Austin Asset Management Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $628,000.

Shares of DFSD opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.14 and its 200-day moving average is $48.19. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.19 and a 12-month high of $50.28.

