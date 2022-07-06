Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,578 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 7.8% during the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 23.7% during the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 8.2% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 5,929 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 37.4% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 24,814 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after buying an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 21.0% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 5,873 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.00.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,430 shares of company stock worth $9,076,960. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META opened at $168.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

