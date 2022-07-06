Allworth Financial LP Has $4.99 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,504,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $645,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 20,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,974,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS:USMV opened at $70.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.44 and a 200-day moving average of $74.77. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.