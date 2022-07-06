Allworth Financial LP Has $5.40 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Allworth Financial LP cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $418.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $439.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $470.90. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $400.05 and a 12 month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

