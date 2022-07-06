Allworth Financial LP Has $5.55 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 124,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,213,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,657,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,732,000 after buying an additional 25,505 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 14,310 shares during the period. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $209,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $42.14 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $40.74 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.36.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.