Allworth Financial LP Sells 97 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of VV stock opened at $174.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.35 and a 200-day moving average of $197.67. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $166.09 and a one year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

