Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 35,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $48.39 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.42 and a 52 week high of $64.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.33.

