Allworth Financial LP Acquires 14,806 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,806 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $7,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 228.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 38,772 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 341.6% in the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,065 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,736,000.

Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $70.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.42. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18.

