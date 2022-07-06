Bank of The West Sells 63 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bank of The West lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of IWF opened at $223.84 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

