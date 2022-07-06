Bank of The West Has $290,000 Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Bank of The West decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 57,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $186.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.73. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $174.24 and a 1-year high of $266.44.

