Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West lessened its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951,763 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,540,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,581,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135,409 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,937,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Carrier Global by 855.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,852,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,701,000 after buying an additional 2,553,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

NYSE:CARR opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.71. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

