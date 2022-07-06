Bank of The West Has $404,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bank of The West raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Tesla were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $699.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.87, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $620.46 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $738.50 and its 200-day moving average is $883.57.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $883.65.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

